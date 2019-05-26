‘Won the election but lost the deposit’

It is not a new thing for the candidates and political parties to lose the election deposit. As per the Indian electoral rules, a candidate who fails to get 1/6 of the total polled votes will be lost his deposit.

But now it has revealed that even a winning candidate can also be lost his deposit. The news comes from New Delhi.

The incident occurred in 2012 Delhi Municipal Corporation election. Satyendra Singh Rana who contested as an independent candidate from Nanakuli Sankravati has lost his deposit amount although he won the election.

The total votes polled in the ward was 40321. A total of 21 candidates contested from here. Rana who contested as the BJP rebel candidate won from here by getting 6,681 votes. But as per the rules, he did not get the 1/6 of total polled votes which was 6,720. He lacked 39 votes to reach that mark.

But later the election commission decided to refund his election deposit as he has won the election.