10-year-old boy dies after inhaling pesticide

In Sharjah’s Al Nahda area, a 10-year-old Pakistani boy died after he inhaled pesticide fumes from a neighbouring apartment.

The boy, Komal S. Khan, died a few hours after reaching the hospital. His sister, Khawazmia, has also been admitted to the ICU. The children’s mother and father – 41-year-old Arifa Shafi Khan and 42-year-old Shafea Allah Khan – were also hospitalised but they were discharged later.┬áThe medical reports confirm that they had been exposed to toxic chemicals.

During the investigation, police found that the family might have inhaled aluminium phosphide, a toxic chemical, which was sprayed in a neighbouring apartment. Police suspected that the tenants of the apartment used the chemical without the help of professional pest control companies.