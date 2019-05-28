Latest NewsGulf

10-year-old boy dies after inhaling pesticide

May 28, 2019
In Sharjah’s Al Nahda area, a 10-year-old Pakistani boy died after he inhaled pesticide fumes from a neighbouring apartment.

The boy, Komal S. Khan, died a few hours after reaching the hospital. His sister, Khawazmia, has also been admitted to the ICU. The children’s mother and father – 41-year-old Arifa Shafi Khan and 42-year-old Shafea Allah Khan – were also hospitalised but they were discharged later. The medical reports confirm that they had been exposed to toxic chemicals.

During the investigation, police found that the family might have inhaled aluminium phosphide, a toxic chemical, which was sprayed in a neighbouring apartment. Police suspected that the tenants of the apartment used the chemical without the help of professional pest control companies.

