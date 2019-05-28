Anupama Parameswaran turns assistant director for Dulquer Salmaan’s film

Malayalam actress Anupama Parameswaran who rose to fame by her very first film ‘Premam’ is a very busy heroine in the Telugu film industry. Her last Malayalam film ‘Jomonte Suvisheshangal’ was with Dulquer Salmaan.

She is making her comeback to Malayalam after a two-year-long gap in the film produced by Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan.

Debutant Shamsu Zayba is directing the movie and Jacob Gregory is playing the lead role in it. The movie also has three female leads in Anupama Parameswaran, Nikhila Vimal and Anu Sithara.

In her comeback film, Anupama has also taken up the assistant director’s role. Last day, the actress took to her social media handle to inform that she will be assisting director Shamsu Zayba.

She has written, “A new beginning” assisting this new talent @shamzu_zayba in @dqsalmaan’s new production venture… can’t be more excited,happy and blessed totally in love with this amazing team and how the movie is shaping up… a lot more to share and will update soon… need ur blessings and love

