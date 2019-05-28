Latest NewsIndiaNEWSInternational

Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid will attend PM Modi’s swearing ceremony

May 28, 2019, 08:16 pm IST
The Bangladesh President Adul Hamif has asserted that he will attend the Prime Minister Narendra Moi’s swearing ceremony on May 30 which is on his three-day visit to India.

Liberation War Affairs Minister A.K.M. Mozammel Huq will accompany the President as the senior-most Cabinet member of the Bangladesh government, officials said.

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will not be able to represent Bangladesh at her Indian Counterpart for the second time according to the reports She could not attend the previous swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Modi in 2014 as she was abroad then too.

During his visit, the President would pay a courtesy call on his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, Mr. Hamid’s press secretary Joynal Abedin said.

