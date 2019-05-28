Latest NewsGulf

Fees for around 1500 government services waived by UAE cabinet 

May 28, 2019, 08:07 pm IST
To enhance the national economy of UAE, the UAE cabinet has taken an important decision to amend, cancel and waive fees for a number of government services. Fees for around 1500 services has been amended.

By this act, the government is aiming to reduce the cost of the business owners and to increase the competitiveness of the UAE. The fees for more than 1500 services provided by Ministry Interior, Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The cabinet took this decision to position the country by reducing the fees and administrative costs and to attract foreign investment to the country. The decision also aims to balance revenue system of the government in parallel with the tax system.

