Latest NewsBusiness

GoAir announces domestic flight tickets from Rs.899

May 28, 2019, 08:19 pm IST
Less than a minute

Indian budget airliner GoAir has announced an offer for the passengers. The private airliner has announced a limit period sale of domestic flight tickets from Rs.899. Under the scheme, one can make bookings for travel for the period from June to December 31. These limited offer flight tickets can be booked till May 29.

In a separate limited-period sale, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375. Bookings under the sale, valid for travel till December 15, 2019, can be made till May 30, according to the airline’s website. GoAir is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.

The private sector carrier is also offering a cash back up to Rs. 500 on payments through digital wallet Paytm. The offer, valid only once per user, is applicable on transactions of a minimum Rs. 2,499. The offer assures a minimum cashback of Rs. 50, according to GoAir.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Sabarimala: Protest Over Police’s Dress With Boots and Shield near Sannidhanam

Dec 18, 2018, 02:31 pm IST

This Software Engineer From Bangalore Rode on a horse to Work. The Reason is Surprising

Jun 18, 2018, 10:13 am IST

ISL 2018: FC Goa Beats Hosts Kerala Blasters

Nov 11, 2018, 10:54 pm IST

Chit Fund Scam: CBI questions Kolkata Police Commissioner for 5th day

Feb 13, 2019, 10:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close