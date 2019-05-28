GoAir announces domestic flight tickets from Rs.899

Indian budget airliner GoAir has announced an offer for the passengers. The private airliner has announced a limit period sale of domestic flight tickets from Rs.899. Under the scheme, one can make bookings for travel for the period from June to December 31. These limited offer flight tickets can be booked till May 29.

In a separate limited-period sale, GoAir is offering domestic flight tickets at a starting price of Rs. 1,375. Bookings under the sale, valid for travel till December 15, 2019, can be made till May 30, according to the airline’s website. GoAir is also offering domestic and international flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 2,765 and Rs. 7,000 respectively.

The GoAir Mega Million #SALE is on for 3 days only!

1 MILLION Seats are waiting for you at fares starting ?899* for travel between 15th Jun – 31st Dec, 2019. #GrabAndGo

Book now: https://t.co/aP7GZmyAvp pic.twitter.com/GQ7Boy70Ry — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) May 27, 2019

The private sector carrier is also offering a cash back up to Rs. 500 on payments through digital wallet Paytm. The offer, valid only once per user, is applicable on transactions of a minimum Rs. 2,499. The offer assures a minimum cashback of Rs. 50, according to GoAir.