‘it’s a welcome relief to see MP’s who are so easy on the eye’: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma mocks Mp’s from Bengal

Bollywood filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has mocked the newly elected MP’s from West Bengal Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan. He has shared on his social media handle a glamour dance of the actress turned politicians.

” Wow Wow Wow!!! New MPs from Bengal.. Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahaan_India is really really progressing ..it’s a welcome relief to see MP’s who are so easy on the eye”, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted.

Wow Wow Wow!!! New MPs from Bengal.. Mimi Chakraborty & Nusrat Jahaan_India is really really progressing ..it’s a welcome relief to see MP’s who are so easy on the eye ??? pic.twitter.com/F4B0EZxkZJ — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2019

Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan both contested election in the banner of ruling All India Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has faced severe criticism at the time of the election. The former actresses actively joined politics in 2019. They won the general elections from Jadavpur and Basirhat constituencies in West Bengal.