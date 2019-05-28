Read to know whom Modi called as “statesman” and seeks blessing from him

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met the former president Pranab Mukherjee to seek his blessings after the Bharatiya Janata Party had a recorded win in the Lok Sabha election

In a tweet, the Modi has addressed the Mukherjee as ” statemen”.

“Meeting PranabDa is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting,” Modi said.

Ahead of his swearing Modi has been meeting the national leaders prior to it