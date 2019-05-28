Redmi set to launch K20, K20 Pro smartphones today

Redmi K20 is set to launch today alongside the highly expected Redmi K20 Pro.

The formal launch event is taking place in Beijing, China, at 2pm CST (11:30am IST). For quite some time, Xiaomi has been teasing the Redmi K20 through its social media channels.

The new phone is touted to be a “Flagship Killer 2.0” and is likely to be projected against the recently debuted OnePlus 7. Among other attractive features, the Redmi K20 is confirmed to have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 SoC, Game Turbo 2.0, and seventh-generation in-display fingerprint sensor.

The upcoming Redmi phone was also recently teased to come with a DC Dimming-supported display. Alongside the new phones, a new Redmi-series laptop, likely to be called RedmiBook, is expected to debut at today’s event as well.