SHOCKING; Rakul Preet trolled for posting this kind of picture in Social Media

May 28, 2019, 04:57 pm IST
The Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, who was seen recently along with Ajay Devagan and Tabu in the film ” De De Pyaar” is recently getting trolled for posting a revealing picture of herself on her Instagram.

Rahul captioned, “Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack ? #girlpower #believe #grateful #gratitude @sashajairam @im__sal @aliyashaik28 ?? and abs credit @kunalgir @smackjil ???”

The actress has not responded to any of these comments. The film ‘De De Pyaar De’ is running at the box-office.

The actor will next be seen opposite Marjaavaan which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

