SHOCKING; Rakul Preet trolled for posting this kind of picture in Social Media

The Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, who was seen recently along with Ajay Devagan and Tabu in the film ” De De Pyaar” is recently getting trolled for posting a revealing picture of herself on her Instagram.

Rahul captioned, “Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack ? #girlpower #believe #grateful #gratitude @sashajairam @im__sal @aliyashaik28 ?? and abs credit @kunalgir @smackjil ???”

The actress has not responded to any of these comments. The film ‘De De Pyaar De’ is running at the box-office.

The actor will next be seen opposite Marjaavaan which also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.