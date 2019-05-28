Spicejet announces additional flights: details

Indain private airliner SpiceJet has announced that the company will introduce some additional flights in some selected routes. The additional flights introduced by the airline will be operational on Patna-Kolkata, Mumbai-Kanpur and Mumbai-Patna routes.

The new services will begin on May 30. All the flights introduced will be operational daily.

The airline will deploy its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on all these routes. Bookings for the flights are available on SpiceJet’s website, mobile app and through online travel portals and travel agents.

Starting April 1, SpiceJet has so far announced 106 new flights which include 73 connecting Mumbai, 16 connecting Delhi and 8 flights between Mumbai and Delhi.