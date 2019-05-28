Staff Selection Commission MTS Recruitment 2019: Details

The registration for Staff Selection Commission’s (SSC) Multi-Tasking Staff(MTS) Non-Technical Recruitment will be concluded on May 29. The SSC has released the notification for the recruitment on April 22. The candidates willing to apply for the job may check the official website of the agency www. ssc.nic.in.

Candidates in the age group of 18 to 25 years and who have completed Class 10 or matriculation or SSC (Secondary School Certificate) are eligible to apply for the examination. As per the SSC, around 25 lakh candidates have been enrolled for the examination, till now.

The application form in 2 parts can be accessed from the website. In part 1 -Registration form – the applicants have to fill in personal details and details of identity proof. In part 2, the candidate has to pay registration fees through Debit card or credit card or net banking. candidates must also upload a scanned picture of their signatures and a photograph on the prescribed online form.

The date for the first phase of the SSC MTS exam is between August 2 and 6 September 2019. The second phase is to be conducted on November 17, 2019. However, dates for the third phase of the SSC MTS exam has not been declared yet.