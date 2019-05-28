State government reduced working days of government employees

The Sikkim state government has reduced the working days of government employees to five days a week. The newely elected Chief Minister of the Sikkim state Prem Singh Thamang has announced the official declaration of this.

This was one of the main promises of the Prem Singh’s Sikkim Kranthikari Morcha’s election manifesto.

The election to the tiny Himalayan state’s assembly was held together with the general election. The SKM seized power in the state securing 17 seats in the 32 member assembly.

Tamang also announced that he and his cabinet members will use only Scorpio as their official vehicle. And he said that by switching to the comparatively less expensive vehicle like Scorpio, money can be saved. And that money will also be utilized for the well being of people of Sikkim.

The Chief Minister after taking oath held a meeting with the higher officials in the state.