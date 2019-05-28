Three Trinamool Congress MLAs to join BJP today

Days after the Lok Sabha election results showed massive inroads made by the BJP in West Bengal, three Trinamool Congress MLAs, including the party’s suspended legislator Subhrangshu Roy, left for the national capital on Monday evening and are likely to join the saffron party on Tuesday, sources said.

The three are learnt to have left Kolkata with senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, who had himself jumped ship from the TMC in 2017.

All three are legislators representing Assembly constituencies under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, in which BJP’s Arjun Singh defeated TMC’s two-time MP from the constituency, Dinesh Trivedi.

While Subhrangshu, Mukul’s son who was suspended for six years on Friday for making alleged anti-party statements, is an MLA from Bijpur Assembly segment, Sunil Singh, a relative of Arjun Singh, is an MLA from Noapara seat and Shilbhadra Dutta represents Barrackpur Assembly seat.

Arjun Singh, a former TMC MLA, had joined the BJP, along with several other TMC leaders, just before the Lok Sabha polls.

After his suspension by the party, Subhrangshu had said that he intends to follow in the footsteps of his father and join the BJP.