After the Election Defeat, Rahul Gandhi Takes his Dog Pidi For a Car Ride

After facing an embarrassing defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi it seems, is all set to give a break to his busy political life. Rahul has submitted his resignation from the post of party president and has reportedly rejectd to be the president of the party for at least the next 3-4 months. Rahul might have found the ideal way to spend time as he took his dog Pidi for a fun ride.

Rahul Gandhi was recently snapped in his car with his pet dog Pidi. The picture was shared on Twitter by user @anilsharma07 with the caption, “Congress @INCIndiaLive president @RahulGandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday.”

Rahul Gandhi had introduced his pet dog back in 2017 with a funny video on his Twitter account. Check this out.