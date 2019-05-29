Sandeepananda Giri Stands Firm on EVM Rigging Theory? Check Out his Facebook post

Sandeepananda Giri is known for his anti-BJP stand, manages a Facebook post or two every day, that more often than not, happens to be a dig at BJP. However after BJP’s thumping victory at the Loksabha elections, Sandeepananda Giri had been in silence for a day or two, before making his strong comeback to Facebook. The man known for his explanations of Bhagvad Gita, it seems, is fixated with the EVM rigging theory.

Sandeepananda Giri, in a Facebook post on May 28 had posted the Picture of an Electronic Voting machine with the caption “This Machine is the reason for the prosperity of the house” which is assumed to be a veiled dig at BJP, indirectly alleging them of using EVMs to manipulate the results and come back into power.

In yet another Post today, he is back with what appears to be a portion of a documentary in which it is explained that EVMs are indeed vulnerable to manipulation

Gepostet von Swami Sandeepananda Giri am Dienstag, 28. Mai 2019

As usual, his comment boxes are mostly filled by right wing supporters mocking Sandeepananda Giri for his theory.