“Why Were These Points not Raised During Election Campaign” Check Out T.G Mohandas’ Tweet

May 29, 2019, 06:47 pm IST
BJP had secured a thumping victory in the Loksabha elections, but failed to open its account in Kerala. Amidst the growing sentiments among devotees in the Sabarimala issue, it was widely assumed that BJP had a great chance this time, but its best result is the second position of Kummanam Rajasekharan at Thiruvananthapuram.

The left party too suffered embarrassment from Kerala winning just one seats, while Congress, amidst its failure at the national level, made merry in Kerala. BJP intellectual cell head T.G Mohandas felt, BJP forgot to attack Congress in Kerala as he expressed it through his Tweet.

“Why didn’t we raise the issue of Sunananda pushkar in this election?

Why didn’t we raise the National Herald Corruption case.

Why did P Chidambaram’s ‘Hindu terrorism’ remark failed”?

“While we opposed CPI(M) it seems we forgot to oppose Congress at Kerala” wrote Mohandas on Twitter.

