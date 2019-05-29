Will Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi Attend P.M Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony? Here is the Truth

Party sources have revealed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

The two Congress leaders are among those invited by the prime minister to the ceremony. They have accepted the invite, they said.

It has been reported that PM Modi’s second swearing-in will be a grand event at the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan. Many politicians, world leaders and celebreties are going to be a part of the function.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she wouldn’t attend the Swearing-In event of Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan over BJP’s allegations of political murders in the state during the elections.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too followed the steps of Mamata Banerjee and is choosing to miss out the ceremony.