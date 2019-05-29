Latest NewsIndia

Will Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi Attend P.M Modi’s Swearing-in Ceremony? Here is the Truth

May 29, 2019, 08:12 pm IST
Less than a minute

Party sources have revealed that Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

The two Congress leaders are among those invited by the prime minister to the ceremony. They have accepted the invite, they said.

It has been reported that PM Modi’s second swearing-in will be a grand event at the presidential palace Rashtrapati Bhavan. Many politicians, world leaders and celebreties are going to be a part of the function.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she wouldn’t attend the Swearing-In event of Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhawan over BJP’s allegations of political murders in the state during the elections.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too followed the steps of Mamata Banerjee and is choosing to miss out the ceremony.

Tags

Related Articles

tina ambani's gift in memory of Sridevi

Tina Ambani made Boney Kapoor cry with her gift in memory of Sridevi

Mar 9, 2018, 03:54 pm IST

Man arrested after ‘Package Bombs’ sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton

Oct 27, 2018, 07:28 am IST

Really Bad News For Mohanlal-Prithviraj Team’s Lucifer

Mar 30, 2019, 07:14 am IST

NASA prepares to dispatch a probe to the sun’s scorching atmosphere

Jul 21, 2018, 09:39 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close