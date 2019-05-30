BJP activist stabbed to death

In West Bengal’s Burdwan district a BJP activist was stabbed to death by TMC workers. Susi Mondal. the BJP activist was killed by a Trinamool Congress worker following an altercation over putting up BJP flags.

Sushi Mondal’s wife has lodged a complaint against three persons. As per the complaint, Mandal was putting up BJP flags in the village when three persons objected and during an altercation one of the men stabbed Mondal with a dagger.

But the ruling TMC refuted the allegation and claimed that Mondal was a victim of BJP’s internal feud.

The incident occurred hours before the swearing-in of Narendra Modi. The BJP has invited family members of around 40 BJP activist who were killed in political violence.