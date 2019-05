England put up a total of 311/8 against South Africa in the 2019 World Cup opener today. This is the fifth consecutive 300-plus total for England in ODI cricket. Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes scored fifties, marking the first time that four England batsmen have scored 50-plus runs in an innings of a World Cup match.

Current situation of the match

Over 18: South Africa 89/2 – 263 runs needed