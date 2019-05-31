Latest NewsInternational

5 killed in suicide bombing

May 31, 2019, 07:10 pm IST
Less than a minute

A car bomb targeting a convoy of foreign troops exploded in Kabul killing five people and injuring seven.

The Kabul Police spokesperson informed media that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle at 8.40 a.m. when the convoy was passing through the city’s Yakatoot area. The victims comprised four civilians and the bomber, while the injured included four service members.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the bombing, the second attack in the city in two days. Its spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement claimed that the attack was against the invading forces.

On Thursday, six people were killed and six injured in a suicide attack on the Marshal Fahim National Defence University in Kabul.

Tags

Related Articles

Yogi’s Dalit Tagging: Yogi Adityanath Calls Valmiki a Dalit

Dec 17, 2018, 06:12 am IST

Sheila Dikshit appointed as Delhi Congress chief

Jan 10, 2019, 06:43 pm IST

Police stopped and arrested several Congress workers after the election

Dec 14, 2017, 07:14 pm IST
Telegram

This country bans ‘Telegram’ messaging app for this shocking reason

Apr 13, 2018, 07:46 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close