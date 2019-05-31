5 killed in suicide bombing

A car bomb targeting a convoy of foreign troops exploded in Kabul killing five people and injuring seven.

The Kabul Police spokesperson informed media that a suicide bomber detonated his explosives-laden vehicle at 8.40 a.m. when the convoy was passing through the city’s Yakatoot area. The victims comprised four civilians and the bomber, while the injured included four service members.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the bombing, the second attack in the city in two days. Its spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in a statement claimed that the attack was against the invading forces.

On Thursday, six people were killed and six injured in a suicide attack on the Marshal Fahim National Defence University in Kabul.