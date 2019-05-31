Abu Dhabi celebrates P.M Modi’s Return to Power With Tri-Color and Modi Pic Lighting up this Tower

Narendra Modi led BJP Government has come back into power, even stronger and as Indians are celebrating their new government, the iconic Adnoc Group tower in Abu Dhabi too was lit up in celebration on Thursday evening.

To mark the occasion, the Indian and UAE flags and a video of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Narendra Modi were displayed on the facade of the ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi, symbolising the close bonds of friendship and cooperation that exist between both nations.

“Now this is true friendship! As PM @narendramodi is sworn in for a second term in office, the iconic @AdnocGroup tower in Abu Dhabi is lit up with India and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of HH Sheikh,” Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri wrote on his Twitter handle and tagged a video of the beautifully-lit tower.

Watch here:

To mark the inauguration of His Excellency, @narendramodi, as Prime Minister of India, the Indian and UAE flags were proudly displayed on the ADNOC building tonight, symbolizing the close bond and co-operation the two countries share. #WeAreADNOC pic.twitter.com/CpG5Nhx6L3 — ADNOC Group (@AdnocGroup) May 30, 2019

“The close friendship that has blossomed over the last four years between our Prime Minister and the Crown Prince is well-known. The whole world can see it today in this unique celebration of the re-election of the Prime Minister for a fresh five-year term,” the envoy said.