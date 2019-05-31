Actress reveals the reason behind not attending the swearing in ceremony of Modi

South-Indian actress Kajal Agarwal has revelaed reason why she did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kajal has invited to attend the function held at Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Kajal who has faced severe criticism in social media for supporting the ‘PM Modi’, the biopic of Narendra Modi starring Vivek Oberoi.

Dear sir @narendramodi @PMOIndia @rashtrapatibhvn thank you so much for your kind invite. Feeling privileged and honoured upon receiving this, would have loved to witness history in the making! pic.twitter.com/NIf76QPCGw — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) May 30, 2019

The actress has took her social media handle to reveal the reason behind her absence in the function.

” Feeling privileged and honoured upon receiving this, would have loved to witness history in the making”, she tweeted. But she informed through her twitter that her invitee has arrived late. ”

Since my invite arrived late, couldn’t make it to Delhi on time. Feeling terribly bad about it. More power to you for a glorious term’, she tweeted.