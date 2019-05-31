Latest NewsIndia

Amidst the Campaign that BJP is Anti-Minority, the Numbers Tell a Different Story

May 31, 2019, 10:46 am IST
There is an ever-growing narrative that BJP is an anti-minority party and that its growth is detrimental to the minority section in the country. People perceive this as one of the reasons why the party could never take off in a state like Kerala where the minority is very strong. Even the opposition uses this narrative to hurt BJP but the numbers of this Loksabha elections shows a different picture.

The BJP has completely neutralized the opposition’s claims that the party is anti-minority by winning more than 50% of the Lok Sabha seats in 90 ‘minority-concentration’ districts identified in 2008 by the then UPA government.

Not just that, but these places also have socio-economic and basic amenities indicators below the national average.

Of the 79 such constituencies, the BJP has won the maximum of 41 seats, which is seven more than what they achieved in 2014 LS elections. Congress’s share has almost gone down by 50 percent, from 12 in 2014 to six now.

