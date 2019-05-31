BRAGG? This is what Amir, the British boxer of Pakistan origin said about India’s Vijender Singh

The British Boxer Amir Khan who is of Pakistan Origin has recently bragged that India’s Vijender singh is scared of him. Amir Khan is about to take India’s Neeraj Goyath in a supper Boxing league exhibition in Jeddah on July 12.

Khan, the British boxer of Pakistan origin, has expressed a desire to lock horns with Olympic bronze medallist Vijender a number of times but the bout has not materialized as yet.

“I have always expressed my desire and tried to fight against Vijender but I think he is scared of me,” Amir said during the announcement of his bout, named ‘The Shinning Jewel’ against Goyat at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

It was time an Indian boxer fight against a world champion and I am glad that Goyat has accepted the offer. What Vijender couldn’t do, Goyat will be doing,” Khan, who will move to welterweight category from his preferred super welterweight division he added.