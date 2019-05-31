Latest NewsIndia

Looking forward to work with you: Congress to PM Modi’s new cabinet

May 31, 2019, 10:09 am IST
Less than a minute

Congress on Thursday posted a tweet as the members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet were being sworn in at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

“Congratulations to PM @narendramodi and his new cabinet ministers. We wish them the best & look forward to working with them on the growth & development of India & all its citizens,” the post read.

Among the leaders who attended the ceremony were Congress president Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh.

In the 17th Lok Sabha elections, Congress won just 52 seats across the country and BJP won 303.

On May 23, when the votes were counted, the Congress had tweeted out another congratulatory message to the BJP.

“Congratulations to @BJP4India & @narendramodi on a decisive victory. The people of India have made their decision & we respect their mandate. We’d like to thank all our workers for their hard work. We wish the new govt the best & look forward to working towards India’s future,” it read.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Nayan

Popular south Indian actresses who are still single : See Pics

May 17, 2018, 11:11 pm IST
race-against-tide-beautiful-3d-creations-spellbinds-admirers

Race against tide; beautiful 3D creations spellbinds admirers

Feb 22, 2018, 03:18 pm IST

Earthquake strikes again

Dec 14, 2017, 10:49 am IST

Oscar Winning Filmmaker Haggis accused of rape, sex assault

Jan 6, 2018, 12:25 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close