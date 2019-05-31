Mamata Banerjee loses cool yet again over ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans : Watch Video

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who has accused the BJP of trying to create a divide between Bengalis and non-Benglis, once again lost her temper over a group of people shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ in the Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district on Thursday.

According to reports, the incident occurred when Bengal CM’s motorcade was passing through the troubled Bhatpara area of North 24 Parganas district.

The TMC supremo was heading to Naihati to participate in a sit-in against violence on her party workers after the Lok Sabha poll results when she was confronted by a group of men shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram’.

Visibly angry, the Chief Minister quickly came out of her car and asked her security officials to note down the name of the men shouting ‘Jai Sri Ram.’

“What do you think of yourself? You will come from other states, stay here and abuse us? I will not tolerate this. How dare you all abuse me? All of your names and details will be noted down,” she was heard saying.

As soon as the Bengal CM got into her car, the men again started shouting “Jai Shri Ram” slogan, prompting her to disembark from the vehicle once more.

Later, addressing a gathering at Naihati, Mamata Banerjee claimed that a group of BJP workers confronted her convoy and abused her verbally.

“Is this democracy?,” she asked.

The TMC chief claimed that those shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were all ”outsiders and BJP people.

”They were criminals who abused me. They are not from Bengal,” Banerjee said.