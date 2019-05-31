Modi 2.0 : Sensex crosses 40k for second time, Nifty nears all time high

Sensex and Nifty approached their all time highs in early trade today led by gains in oil and gas and consumer durables stocks, ahead of portfolio announcements for the new cabinet and strong foreign fund inflow. Benchmark index Sensex crossed they key 40,000 level just after 5 trading sessions and Nifty reclaimed 12,000 level, less than 40 points away from record high. While Sensex rose 291 points to reach 40,12, Nifty gained 89 points to hit an intra day high of 12,034. Asian Paints, Coal India, TCS are top Sensex gainers. Vedanta, ONGC and Tata Motors were top Sensex losers.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 22 were trading higher.

On May 23, Sensex hit a new record high of 40,124, while Nifty crossed 12K level to hit 12,041 a fresh all time high after Lok Sabha election results indicated Narendra Modi government was coming to power with a thumping majority.

At 9: 30 am, Sensex traded at 40,081, up by 249 points with 27 components trading on the green on the BSE. Similarly, the broader index Nifty, with 37 stocks advancing out of 50 reached 12,025 level, up by 79 points on NSE.