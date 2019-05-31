Latest NewsInternational

Reports Reveal North Korea Executed Its Nuclear Envoy. Here is the Reason

May 31, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
In a shocking piece of news, North Korea has reportedly executed its former top nuclear envoy with the U.S. along with four other foreign ministry officials in March after a failed summit between Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in Vietnam. This was reported by South Korea’s Chosun Ilbo newspaper.

“Kim Hyok Chol was investigated and executed at Mirim Airport with four foreign ministry officials in March,” the paper reports.

The reportedly deceased Kim Hyok Chol was the nation’s special envoy to the United States. He would have been killed, then, very shortly after that February Trump-Kim summit that fell apart to the embarrassment of all concerned.

North Korea has not confirmed or denied the executions, and other actions taken against officials, and the regime has challenged previous media claims about executions. The South Korean government was unable to confirm the report.

Talks between the U.S. and North Korea have stalled since the Vietnam summit, with no plans for them to get underway

