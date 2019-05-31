Special Gift; Guess who gifts “Rudraksh Mala” to PM Narendra Modi

The Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday gifted a Rudarksha mala to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Nepal PM had arrived in Delhi for the Swearing ceremony has presented the “Special Gift” during the bilateral meetings at the Hyderabad.

Rudraksha mala is made up of a seed of sacred plant that grows in Himalayan region. The seeds are used to as prayer beads in Hinduism. They are associated with the Hindu deity Lord Shiva and are commonly worn for protection and for chanting the mantras such as Om Namah Shivaya by devotees.

During an exclusive interview to India Today TV, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli said that ties between India and Nepal were historic. PM Oli said that his country has extended an invitation to President of India for a visit.