This Facebook post from Govind Vasantha is getting viral in no time for this reason

Govind Vasantha has changed in such a way that one could recollect him quickly. The veteran singer and music composer has now reduced 30 kg within one year. He has also asserted that his motivation is Bodyshaming.

Today is a very special day for me. Today marks my first ever gym anniversary. A day that changed my life forever. And for good. It changed the way I looked at things, including myself. The way I looked at problems that life threw at me, the way I used to give up easily. he scribbled in his post.