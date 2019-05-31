Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

TWEET; This is what France ambassador tweeted shortly after Modi’s oath taking ceremony

May 31, 2019, 05:04 pm IST
Less than a minute

Alexandre Ziegler, who is the ambassador of France to India has expressed his extreme gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after oath taking ceremony.

He has also asserted that his country is looking forward to work closely with India.

“France looks forward to working closely with India in the coming years to promote a safer, cleaner and more prosperous world for future generations.” Ziegler tweeted

Modi who got a massive mandate in the election took the oath on Thursday. He has become the Prime Minister again for a second consecutive term.

French envoy to India Alexandre Ziegler congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the new cabinet ministers who are about to be crowned.

 

Tags

Related Articles

30 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban attack and captured a military base

Jun 20, 2018, 04:52 pm IST

IPL 2018: To makes Play-off hopes alive Mumbai takes on Kolkata

May 6, 2018, 04:06 pm IST

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal to get married on December, See more details here…!

Oct 31, 2018, 06:45 am IST

In Dubai female student sentenced for multi-million Dirhams fraud case

Nov 15, 2017, 09:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close