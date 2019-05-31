TWEET; This is what France ambassador tweeted shortly after Modi’s oath taking ceremony

Alexandre Ziegler, who is the ambassador of France to India has expressed his extreme gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi shortly after oath taking ceremony.

He has also asserted that his country is looking forward to work closely with India.

“France looks forward to working closely with India in the coming years to promote a safer, cleaner and more prosperous world for future generations.” Ziegler tweeted

Modi who got a massive mandate in the election took the oath on Thursday. He has become the Prime Minister again for a second consecutive term.

