V Muraleedharan Says there Will Be Central Government’s Intervention in Sabarimala Issue

Vellamvelly Muraleedharan is the lone cabinet minister from Kerala in the Narendra Modi ministry as he was chosen by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah as a strategy to win Kerala for the future.
Muraleedharan known for his oratory skills and leadership qualities is also graduate in English literature and language from Brennen College in Thalassery. Muraleedharan promised the citizens of Kerala that there will be central Governments intervention in the issue of Sabarimala.
“Protecting the faith of people is the stand of the party. Party will see into the matter of voting percentage not raising in the state of Kerala. We can’t say BJP did not make its position in Kerala any better. The voting has improved in many places, but in certain places, it did not happen. Everybody knows the reason for this. A lot of people who thought BJP has no chance for success voted for Congress,” he said.
