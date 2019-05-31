V Muraleedharan Says there Will Be Central Government’s Intervention in Sabarimala Issue

Vellamvelly Muraleedharan is the lone cabinet minister from Kerala in the Narendra Modi ministry as he was chosen by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah as a strategy to win Kerala for the future.

Muraleedharan known for his oratory skills and leadership qualities is also graduate in English literature and language from Brennen College in Thalassery. Muraleedharan promised the citizens of Kerala that there will be central Governments intervention in the issue of Sabarimala.