VIRAL WATCH; Airplanes avoid colliding each other by just 2 seconds

The video of two planes avoiding a close collision with each other on the runway by just a few seconds is going viral on the Internet.

According to UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) the two planes, one a Norwegian Boeing 737 and easyJet Airbus A320, came within 875 metres of each other.

The reports suggest that the incident took place when the Boeing 737 was over the runway surface and the Airbus A320 was still on the runway completing its take off roll.

“The trainee controller lacked the experience to resolve the situation in a timely manner and the supervising On-The-Job Training Instructor judged it safer to let the 737 land than to initiate a go-around in proximity to the departing aircraft.” said he senor inspector