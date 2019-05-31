What Pollution Control Board said about “Ganga” will shock every Indian; Details Inside

The Central Board of Pollution Control has asserted that The Ganga River is absolutely unfit for direct drinking and there are only seven spots available for a mere consumption when it is cleared with disinfection.

According to the latest data with the CPCB, most of the Ganga River water in the Uttar Pradesh-West Bengal stretch is unfit for drinking and bathing.

In the country where scores of people flock to take a dip in the Ganga, which is considered as the lifeline of India, the CPCB says the river water is so polluted that it is unfit for bathing, let alone drinking.

Efforts can be lauded but certain other measures including public participation and managing agricultural waste generated after using pesticides are also required. The government had planned to clean the river by 2020 but it cannot be achieved till 2025,” asserted the officials