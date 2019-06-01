Latest NewsIndia

4 Terrorists killed in encounters in Kashmir

Jun 1, 2019
In Jammu & Kashmir, two unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out between terrorists & security forces following grenade attack by terrorists on CRPF Camp at Midoora Tral area in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Security sources said after terrorists lobbed grenade towards CRPF camp, the forces retaliated and cordoned off the area in Nannar village of Midoora area.

As the searches intensified and forces zeroed into the suspected place, the hiding terrorists fired upon forces indiscriminately triggering gunfight. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site. They said the identity of the slain duo and group affiliation is being ascertained. This was the 2nd encounter in south Kashmir area today.

Earlier, an encounter in Dragad Sugan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district resulted into death of two Hizbul terrorists and a third person who was a close associate of the slain terrorists in the operation.

