Five terrorists surrender in Jammu and Kashmir

In Jammu and Kashmir, five youth who had joined different terrorist groups have shunned the path of

violence returned to mainstream and surrendered.

Confirming the development state police said the joint persistent efforts of Kulgam police and their families succeeded in weaning away these youth from the path of violence. However, their identity has been protected for security reasons.

Dozens of terrorists have laid down arms in Kashmir since 2017 when police announced that they would accept the offer of local terrorists to surrender even during ongoing encounters. Most of these terrorists have returned home after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence.