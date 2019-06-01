Latest NewsIndia

Journalist Rana Ayyub Cannot Take Amit Shah as India’s Home Minister. Check Out her Tweet

Jun 1, 2019, 11:05 am IST
Amit Shah has reigned in as the Home minister at the center. Known for his ability to take tough decisions, Amit Shah is expected to give new shape not only to many aspects of internal security but also dynamics as far as relations with neighboring countries -, especially Pakistan. But his ascent to the seat of the Home Minister is not particularly liked by a few and Rana Ayyub is one such journalist.

In the wake of Amit Shah being appointed as Home Minister, while many prominent journalists chose to stay mum, Rana Ayyub’s meltdown had severely compounded. Rana Ayyub couldn’t bring herself to the terms that her nemesis Amit Shah is going to preside over the Home Ministry of the country.

“A new low for India with Amit Shah as Home Minister. You voted for this !” she Tweeted.

“The man who was arrested as a minister of state for Home in Gujarat for murder and extortion, declared tadipaar by Supreme Court, is now Home Minister of India” she made another Tweet.

India’s new Home Minister is a former accused in extra judicial murders, sent to jail; accused of snooping on a woman & a man who labelled migrants/ muslims as termites. In Washington Post I write on Amit Shah who many see as d invisible Prime Minister

Rana Ayyub has chosen to forget the fact that the courts had exonerated Amit Shah in the cases she had averred.

