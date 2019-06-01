Mohana Singh creates history, becomes first woman fighter pilot to fly Hawk jet

Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jet pilot Mohana Singh created a new history by becoming the first women pilot to fly a Hawk jet. She achieved this record at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal. The news was released by a statement by IAF.

The statement released by the Indian Air Force said that Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh became the first woman fighter pilot to become fully operational by day on Hawk advanced jet aircraft as she landed after a gruelling 4 aircraft combat sortie at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal, which was the last syllabus sortie, of being fully operational on the Hawk jets.

Mohana Singh completed a total of 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Hawk Mk132 jet. Her training included both air-to-air combat and air-to-ground missions.

Mohana Singh joined the IAF fighter stream in June 2016. Another two women pilots Bhawana Kanth and Avani Chaturvedi also joined along with her.