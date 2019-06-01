KeralaLatest News

Monsoon expected to arrive in Kerala around June 6

Jun 1, 2019, 10:11 pm IST
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the Monsoon is expected to arrive near Kerala
around the 6th of this month.

The IMD said, at present, the monsoon has covered some extreme southern parts of the Arabian Sea and parts of southwest-southeast-east central Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar islands. In the next two to three days, it is expected to cover more parts of the Arabian sea.

IMD Chief, M Mohapatra said, the severe heatwave is persisting over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, southern UP, northern MP and some parts of Jharkhand during past three to four days. He said it is expected to continue for the next two days.

