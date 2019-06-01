‘No enmity towards BJP’, says Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan

Newely elected Congress MP from Kasaragod, Rajmohan Unnithan has said that he has no enmity or hatred towards BJP as an MP of Kasaragod. But has enmity to BJP as an aCongress activist, he made it clear.

He was talking to media in New Delhi. Rajmohan Unnithan reached New Delhi to attend the Congress Parliamentary Party.

He said that will demand Rahul Gandhi to withdraw his resignation from the AICC president post. The Congress Parliamentary Party has appointed Sonia Gandhi as the party chief in the Lok Sabha. But it is not clear that is Modi government will give opposition leader post to Congress as the party has not attained the seats required for that.