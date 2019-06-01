‘No Make-up’ look of Kajal Agarwal goes viral

South- India’s top heroine Kajal Agarwal usually shares her beautiful photos and pretty moments in her life on social media. But now a photo shared by the actress on her social media handle has gone viral.

In the image posted on Instagram, the pretty actress has used a ‘natural look’ – that is the actress has used no makeup. She has also given a note along with the photo.

In Instagram, the actress wrote ” People can’t discover themselves anymore. Perhaps because we live in a world crazed by physical attraction or because social media has swallowed up our self-esteem in whom and what it glorifies. Billions of rupees are spent on cosmetics and beauty products that promise you the perfect body. Narcissism seems to exist everywhere. Between those lines, we try to join the crowd or feel left out. Yet the only way we can truly be happy is when we start accepting who we are rather than defining or carving a different image for ourselves. Although makeup beautifies our outer persona, does it build our character and define who we are? True beauty lies, in accepting ourselves for how lovely we are”.