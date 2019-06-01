Kerala Government was widely criticized for the way it handled the issue of Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala Young women entry. Main leaders including the chief minister of the party have been in denial mode for so long, denying Sabarimala to be a cause for their terrible loss.

But the CPI(M) State Committee has finally admitted that there was not enough caution exercised in the way they implemented the S.C verdict. But the Committee also said that there is no need for the government to back out from the stand they have taken since it can affect them at an organizational level.

“Many party votes shifted to BJP camp. Party lost votes even in their strongest bastions. Voters were misled in the issue of Sabarimala. There should be an investigation on this” was one of the demands that arose in the Committee.

Even the votes of those who had been traditionally supporting CPI(M) was lost this time, says the report. It remains to be seen how C.M Pinarayi Vijayan who has been denying that Sabarimala proved a factor in the defeat of the left, responds to the findings of the state committee.