Possibility for heavy rain; Yellow alert declared in four districts

Jun 1, 2019, 05:49 pm IST
The Kerala state government has declared a yellow alert in the four districts of the state as the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of heavy rain in some parts of the state.

Yellow Alert has been declared in Ernakulam, Idukki on Monday, Idukki, Wayanad on Tuesday and Malappuram on Wednesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department has yesterday warned that there will heavy rain along with thunderstorm and lightning in the state. The government has declared a green alert in nine districts.

