Prime Minister Modi to visit Kerala; Will reach Guruvayur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala state this month. The visit of Prime Minister comes just after he resumed office for the second time. Prime Minister will visit Kerala on June 8. He will visit Guruvayur Temple on June 8 12 pm.

Prime Minister will be accompanied by Union Railway minister Piyush Goyal. The official message about PM’s visit from PMO has been received by the Guruvayur Dewasom.

It is not clear whether the prime minister would attend any event in the state during his visit. Modi’s visit assumes political significance in the wake of the BJP drew a blank in the recently held Lok Sabha election.