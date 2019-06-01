Trinamool M.P Tells Party Workers that Hindus Cannot be Allowed to Vote Anymore

BJP had made some serious inroads in West Bengal leaving TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee stunned. Trinamool Congress, it seems is looking for ways to stop BJP growing further in their state and it is possible that they might resort to some cheap tactics. This suspicion is only strengthened by the visuals of TMC Rajya Sabha M.P- Subhashish Chakraborty who was caught on camera while issuing directives to his cadres that Hindus will not be allowed to vote in the future. This was reported by the Bengali portal ei bangla 24×7

Subhashish Chakraborty is the Rajya Sabha MP and District President of the Trinamool Congress in South 24 Paraganas.

It can be seen in the video, Subhashish Chakraborty telling party workers “Hindus there cannot be allowed to vote anymore.” It is understood that his comment came after it was found that a certain village had voted greatly in favour of the BJP.

video courtesy: Ei Bangla

Chakraborty said that it is Okay that CPI(M) is strengthening its position in certain booths, but asked to be vary of booths where BJP got majority votes. When his aide said that these are Hindu majority areas, he said that Hindus won’t be allowed to vote anymore.