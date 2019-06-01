Latest NewsIndia

” You have our support. Best wishes”; Former Congress MP Divya Spandana’s message to Nirmala Sitharaman

Jun 1, 2019, 04:25 pm IST
Less than a minute

Former Congress MP from Mandya, South-Indian actress Divya Spandana has come forward congratulating the new finance minister of the country Nirmala Seetharaman.

The Congress social media cell head Divya who is known to be an ardent Modi critique has shared a message in her official social media handle congratulating Nirmala Seetharaman.

” Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhi ji in 1970-makes us women folk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes”, she tweeted.

Nirmala Seetharaman, who handled the defence portfolio in the first Modi government has been transferred to Finance ministry. She is the first women to handle the finance ministry in the country.

Tags

Related Articles

BJP women MPs in Parliament sent rakhis to Rajeev !

Aug 7, 2017, 02:46 pm IST
Taimur-Ali-Khan

Taimur Ali Khan spotted enjoying cookies and it’so cute and adorable: VIDEO

Nov 24, 2018, 06:33 am IST
Varun-Dhawan-and-Cricket

Is Varun Dhawan has any connection with India vs Pakistan cricket match?

Sep 27, 2018, 05:16 pm IST

10 killed in fire at pharmaceutical factory

Apr 16, 2019, 01:34 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close