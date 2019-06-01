” You have our support. Best wishes”; Former Congress MP Divya Spandana’s message to Nirmala Sitharaman

Former Congress MP from Mandya, South-Indian actress Divya Spandana has come forward congratulating the new finance minister of the country Nirmala Seetharaman.

The Congress social media cell head Divya who is known to be an ardent Modi critique has shared a message in her official social media handle congratulating Nirmala Seetharaman.

” Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhi ji in 1970-makes us women folk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes”, she tweeted.

Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhi ji in 1970-makes us women folk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes- https://t.co/gOARWiXHJG — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) May 31, 2019

Nirmala Seetharaman, who handled the defence portfolio in the first Modi government has been transferred to Finance ministry. She is the first women to handle the finance ministry in the country.