“3 explosions in the capital leave one dead” says official; Details Inside

The officials from Afghanistan has asserted that there have been three bomb explosion in the capital which includes a sticky bomb. The officials report that the bomb was attached to a bus carrying university students that killed one person.

The spokesman for the Kabul Police chief has also confirmed the same but he was not able to provide more details.

He has also asserted that 10 people were also wounded in the Sunday attack which took place in the western part of the city.

Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the public health ministry, says at least four women are among the wounded from the bus attack and have been taken to hospitals.

Currently, no one has claimed the responsibility for the attack in Kabul, but it has to be noted that both Taliban and Islamic State militants are active in the capital and staged attacks in Kabul.