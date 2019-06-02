An anonymous person paid 4.5 million to lunch with Warren Buffet

An anonymous person who refused to disclose his identity has come forward to pay around 4.5 million US dollar to dine with Warren Buffett, the world’s richest person. Glide Foundation based at San Fransisco has launched the idea of ‘Dine with Warren Buffet’ for supporting the homeless people fo San Fransisco.

The online auction was done in the online shopping portal E-bay. A person who did not disclose his identity has got the bid for 4,567,88 US dollar. The earlier record was in the years 2012 and 2016 for 3.5 million US dollar.

Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is participating in this charity auction for the 20 times.The winner will get a chance to talk to him. The bid was started from US dollar 25,000. Up to 2010, the total amount got wAS 2 million dollars.

The winner and his seven friends can have dinner with Buffett from the Smith and Wollensky restaurant in the Newyork.