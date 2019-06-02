Latest NewsNEWS

BIZZARE; Pig steals 18 beers, gets boozed and starts fighting with cow

Jun 2, 2019, 06:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

According to the story published in the OutdoorRevival.com which is a highly rated online portal, a pig has stolen 18 cans of beer bottles.

The incident happened in Australia.

The troops who were camping outside left the beer case outside and went to bed. Not realizing the danger they put their beer in, it was reported to the campsite owners that there had been a pig running around the past few nights getting into people’s belongings. One camper who was set up across from the victims said they woke up and witnessed it all.

It was in the middle of the night, and it was these people opposite of us and I heard this crunching of the can, and they got their torch out and shined it on the pig and there he was, crunching away at their cans.”

The pig went really boozed and started fighting with the cow later on.

After doing battle with the cow, the pig allegedly made its way to a river where he passed out drunk laying under a tree for shelter. Some curious campers who heard about the ruckus went to look for him the next morning and found him in the same spot and snapped this picture of him.

Tags

Related Articles

This Actress Stood Outside Ranbir’s house for hours! Know Why

Dec 29, 2017, 02:50 pm IST
Sonam Kapoor wedding

See the guest list of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding

Apr 11, 2018, 04:58 pm IST

Uma Bharti invites Rahul Gandhi to lay the foundation stone of Ayodhya Ram temple with her; “He could atone for the sins of his party by this”

Nov 5, 2018, 03:18 pm IST

PM and other pay tribute to India’s first Home Minister

Dec 15, 2017, 11:27 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close